A late show from Switzerland! Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim both score in final 15 minutes to give Alisha Lehmann and Co a 2-0 win over Iceland and keep qualification hopes alive

A late flurry of goals from Switzerland ensured their European Championship dream stayed alive as they beat Iceland 2-0.

  • Switzerland win 2-0 against Iceland
  • Hosts need draw against Finland to progress
  • Iceland crash out and Norway top the group
