Lamine Yamal x WWE! Barcelona wonderkid joins team-mates at SmackDown taping in Spain as he meets legendary Triple H and shows off personalised gold title belt

Lamine Yamal received a special welcome at a WWE Smackdown taping in Barcelona on Friday, meeting legend Triple H and receiving a personalised belt.

  • WWE Champ Cody Rhodes poses for pic with young star
  • Triple H heralded Yamal and Barcelona's bright future
  • Wonderkid appeared with teammates Balde and Fort
