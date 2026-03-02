Lamine Yamal 'treated very unfairly' as Spain boss insists Barcelona star will 'have the right to party' for his hard work

To counter the narrative surrounding the young winger's lifestyle, De la Fuente shed light on the grueling daily regimen that the public rarely witnesses. The Spain boss detailed the immense physical and mental toll required to maintain such high-level professional standards, pointing out that Yamal’s discipline is actually unmatched. This relentless background preparation forms the absolute bedrock of his incredible on-field performances.

The manager argued that fulfilling these extreme professional demands naturally earns the teenager the right to enjoy his free time without guilt. He passionately broke down the player's exhausting schedule. "He does all that because he trains for three hours a day, then an hour with a personal trainer, a psychologist, a nutritionist, a rehabilitation specialist, and then there's the 'invisible' training," he added. "And after all that, one day he'll have the right to have a party. But that's the consequence of all the work he puts in, and nobody talks about that. And Lamine has had a hard time because he was treated unfairly, and he's shown strength and maturity to overcome that situation at 18."