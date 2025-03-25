Lamine Yamal Spain 2025Getty
Lamine Yamal told 'not to worry about a former player who's a bit too fat' as Rafael van der Vaart reminds Spain & Barcelona wonderkid 'the world doesn't revolve around you'

Rafael van der Vaart has continued his exchange with Lamine Yamal, but has told the teenager “not to worry about a former player who’s a bit too fat”.

  • Ex-Madrid star questioned youngster's antics
  • Teen sensation bit back on social media
  • Van der Vaart is a big fan and meant no harm
