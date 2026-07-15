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Lamine Yamal's home targeted in attempted break-in after Spain progress to World Cup final
Security intervention foils burglary attempt
The attempted break-in occurred at Yamal’s residence in Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona, shortly after Spain’s victory over France in Texas. Despite the player being thousands of miles away competing for the ultimate prize in football, his private security team remained on high alert and managed to prevent any loss of property.
According to Euro News, the security spotted two hooded individuals on CCTV as they attempted to scale the perimeter wall of the mansion. The quick reaction of the guards startled the burglars, who fled the scene before they could gain entry to the house or make off with any valuables.
- AFP
Police investigation underway in Barcelona
Local authorities, specifically the Mossos d'Esquadra, were alerted immediately after the suspects were sighted. Although the intruders managed to escape before the police arrived at the property, an active investigation is now in progress to identify and locate the hooded pair.
Forensic experts and investigators are currently scouring the footage captured by the mansion's video-surveillance system. The police hope that the digital evidence will provide enough detail to track down the individuals involved in the attempt on the high-profile residence.
A popular target for organised gangs
This incident is not an isolated case, as several other properties in the same residential development have been targeted in recent months. Organised gangs across Europe continue to focus on the homes of professional footballers, aware of the high-value luxury items, such as jewellery and watches, often kept inside.
Yamal, who has occasionally shared glimpses of his life and luxury items on social media, has inadvertently become a person of interest for these criminal groups. These targeted burglaries during major tournaments has become a concern for players representing their national teams abroad.
- AFP
The history of the famous mansion
The property in question previously belonged to former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and global pop star Shakira. It returned to the public eye recently when Yamal showed off the mansion shortly before departing for the World Cup in North America.
While the 19-year-old superstar prepares for the biggest match of his career in the final, the focus back in Catalonia remains on ensuring his family and assets are protected. For now, the failed attempt serves as a stark reminder of the security risks that accompany the meteoric rise of football's brightest young talents.
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