'There was no tension!' - Lamine Yamal injury feud not a big issue as Spanish FA chief addresses Hansi Flick complaints

Yamal has played the full 90 minutes in three of Barcelona's last four games despite feeling some "discomfort" after being diagnosed with pubalgia – a chronic groin injury stemming from a tear in the surrounding soft tissue. The 2025 Ballon d'Or runner-up started in the 2-1 loss against rivals Real Madrid last month, followed by another 88 minutes against Elche. In the past week, he lasted the entire game during the midweek Champions League clash against Club Brugge and the 4-2 away win at Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Citing his recent return to the Barcelona lineup as a regular, Spain boss De La Fuente defended his decision to call up Yamal for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey.

"I think the answer is obvious. I watched his last game, and I believe he’s in perfect condition," De la Fuente stated at a press conference. "His coach said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate.

"Watching the game the other day, Lamine is fit to play. We have two very important games and we need to field our best players. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us."