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Lamine Yamal reacts to goal celebration tribute from Barcelona team-mate Fermin Lopez after seeing season ended by hamstring injury
Fermin pays tribute to injured star
Yamal may have been watching from the sidelines, but he remained the talk of the town as Barcelona secured a professional 2-0 victory over Getafe. After opening the scoring for Hansi Flick's side, Lopez immediately broke out Yamal’s iconic '304' celebration, a clear nod to the 18-year-old who is currently recovering from a significant hamstring injury.
Explaining the gesture after the final whistle, the 22-year-old dedicated his goal to Yamal because the pair rose through the youth ranks together. "I dedicated the goal to Lamine because we came up together to the first team and it hurts me that he can’t play anymore," he revealed after the game.
Yamal responds from the sidelines
The message certainly reached its target, with Yamal taking to social media to acknowledge the heartfelt display of solidarity. The winger, who has become an indispensable part of Flick's tactical setup this season, posted a simple yet powerful response on Instagram: "love you, my g!!!" It was a moment that highlighted the strong bond within the dressing room at Spotify Camp Nou.
Yamal's season came to an abrupt end following a hamstring blow suffered against Celta Vigo, where he actually scored the winning goal despite feeling discomfort. While he will miss the final stretch of the league campaign, his team-mates are ensuring he remains part of the celebrations as they charge toward silverware.kooora
Flick provides positive injury update
Despite the disappointment of losing such a precocious talent, manager Flick has been quick to provide reassurance regarding Yamal's long-term health. The coach is taking a conservative approach with the player's recovery to ensure his career is protected, particularly with major international commitments on the horizon this summer.
Flick shared his thoughts on the injury, stating: "It’s not easy for him or for us. We have to manage it. He’ll learn from his first muscle injury. He’ll surely be ready for the World Cup and will come back stronger. He felt something after the penalty, but nothing serious, so we decided he’d take it. It was his first muscle injury, and it’s not easy to interpret the signs. He’ll learn because he’s very young. He’s already missed games this season, and it wasn’t too bad for us."
The teenager is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, which should leave him plenty of time to join the Spain squad for their World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15.
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Barca close in on domestic glory
The victory over Getafe has put Barcelona in a commanding position, moving them 11 points clear at the top of the table with only five games remaining. The focus now shifts to a meeting with Osasuna next weekend as the club looks to secure the silverware that would cap off a dominant domestic season.