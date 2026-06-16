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‘Have no doubt’ - Lamine Yamal sends defiant World Cup message after returning from injury in Spain’s shock draw with Cape Verde
A frustrating start in front of a packed stadium
Yamal was sidelined for nearly two months after suffering an injury in April. Consequently, Spain have been incredibly cautious. Instead of handing him a starting role immediately, the coaching staff introduced the 2024 Golden Boy winner from the bench for the final 20 minutes in front of 67,640 fans.
Despite dominating possession, Spain struggled to break down Cape Verde in a 0-0 draw. Having already led his country to glory at Euro 2024 and Barcelona to the Liga title in 2025-26, contributing six goals and 12 assists in 26 appearances, his impact was undeniable. The national team lacked unpredictability until the young star stepped onto the pitch, instantly transforming their attacking dynamics.
Defiant message from the Ballon d'Or runner-up
Despite dropping points in their opening Group H fixture, Yamal addressed the supporters with an optimistic outlook. Taking to social media, he wrote: “It’s our first World Cup match and we’ve picked up a point. We know this is a long competition and that our goal is still a long way off, but we’ll keep working hard and everything will turn out just as we hope – have no doubt about that. I want to thank God for allowing me to play again after the injury, and also my family for always being by my side, supporting me and accompanying me every step of the way.” This highlights the maturity of a player who finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings.
Overreliance on the prolific Barcelona star
While his return was a major positive, the match highlighted a growing concern regarding overreliance. Over the past few years, Barcelona have heavily relied on his brilliance. Across 151 total appearances, the winger has recorded 49 goals and 52 assists, recently helping secure his third Spanish champion title.
Spain have seemingly developed the exact same dependence on the two-time player of the season. Whenever opponents sit deep, La Roja appear short of alternative tactical ways to create danger without their standout sensation. The coaching staff must quickly find solutions to avoid placing all the creative burden on a teenager who recently recovered from a severe setback.
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High stakes ahead in a tied group
Looking ahead, Spain must quickly regroup for their second match against Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Following a 1-1 draw between Uruguay and the Saudis, all four teams in Group H are currently tied on one point. La Roja desperately need a victory this weekend before facing Uruguay on June 27, ensuring their World Cup dreams remain firmly on track.
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