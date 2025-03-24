Lamine Yamal Nico Williams Spain 2024Getty Images
VIDEO: 'Shake body!' - Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal shares hilarious TikTok dance video alongside Nico Williams & Samu Aghehowa as Spain youngsters celebrate Nations League triumph over the Netherlands

L. YamalSpainSpain vs NetherlandsNetherlandsUEFA Nations League AN. WilliamsS. Aghehowa

Lamine Yamal shared a hilarious TikTok dance video after Spain beat Netherlands to reach Nations League semi-final.

  • Yamal's TikTok dance video with Williams and Aghehowa
  • Scored in Spain's penalty shootout win over Netherlands
  • Spain will face France in the last-four stage of Nations League
