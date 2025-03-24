VIDEO: 'Shake body!' - Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal shares hilarious TikTok dance video alongside Nico Williams & Samu Aghehowa as Spain youngsters celebrate Nations League triumph over the Netherlands
Lamine Yamal shared a hilarious TikTok dance video after Spain beat Netherlands to reach Nations League semi-final.
- Yamal's TikTok dance video with Williams and Aghehowa
- Scored in Spain's penalty shootout win over Netherlands
- Spain will face France in the last-four stage of Nations League