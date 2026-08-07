VIDEO: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal spotted in Colombia shirt dancing with reggaeton star Ryan Castro

Fresh from crowning his summer by becoming a World Cup champion with Spain, Yamal has not been wasting any time during his break. The Barcelona attacker has been spotted travelling around Colombia, enjoying his vacation alongside prominent South American artists and digital influencers.

On Thursday, the Barcelona sensation took to the streets of Medellin to explore the famous Comuna 13 neighbourhood. He toured the area alongside popular content creator WestCOL while wearing the official yellow, blue, and red colours of the Colombian national team shirt.

The pair then attended a free outdoor music concert held by famous singer Ryan Castro. Yamal joined the music artist on stage, singing and dancing along to Castro's popular track 'El Ritmo que nos une' during an energetic performance.