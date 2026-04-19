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Lamine Yamal sees only player that ranks above him named - with Barcelona wonderkid inheriting Lionel Messi’s ability to defy the seemingly ‘impossible’
Aguero hails 'impossible' Yamal talent
Yamal has taken the football world by storm since his debut, establishing himself as the undisputed face of the new era at Barcelona. His performances have been so dominant that Manchester City icon and former Blaugrana striker Aguero believes he is already the best in the business, possessing a unique flair that allows him to navigate through congested defences with ease.
Speaking to Stake, Aguero expressed his awe at the 18-year-old’s rapid rise. "There are many people who make different comparisons, but as a player, and based on my experience in football, he is one who is as good as the very best. Having good and bad games is normal - I want everyone to go and watch him. The movements, the passes, the dribbling, the agility he has and how he gets out of situations that look impossible… the guy who did that before was Leo Messi," the Argentine explained.
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The battle of the superstars
While Aguero is convinced of Yamal's superiority over most of his peers, he admitted that Kylian Mbappe is perhaps the only individual who can currently challenge the Spaniard for the throne. Many experts still regard the Real Madrid's galactico as the most devastating forward on the planet, particularly after he reached the 70-goal mark in Champions League history faster than anyone else.
"Today there is no comparison for me. Lamine is above many players. Maybe you can say Mbappe today, but we know the kind of player he is - very aggressive in 1v1, he has goals, he’s very good. But Lamine has other things that not many have. I like those short passes and those decisions… they are different. It’s very difficult to stop Lamine," Aguero added, highlighting the subtle technical differences between the two superstars.
Staggering numbers and Messi comparisons
The statistics certainly back up Aguero’s lofty claims. Yamal has been in devastating form throughout the current campaign, racking up 23 goals and 18 assists across all competitions to lead Barca's charge. This level of output from a teenager has naturally invited parallels with Argentine GOAT Messi, and Aguero admits he was left speechless when he first saw the graduate of La Masia break through into the first team.
"When I started watching Barca after he broke through I had no words to describe it. He has a talent that is very difficult to find. You have to enjoy him," Aguero noted. Despite the heavy burden of expectation, Yamal continues to look unfazed by the spotlight, a resilience perfectly captured by his recent passionate vow to Barcelona fans following European disappointment.
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Chasing La Liga glory with Hansi Flick
While the Champions League dream may have ended in heartbreak, Yamal and Barcelona are perfectly positioned to secure domestic silverware. Hansi Flick's side currently holds a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the table as they prepare to face Celta Vigo on Wednesday. Yamal is expected to play a central role once again as the club looks to cross the finish line and retain their La Liga crown.