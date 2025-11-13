Getty/GOAL
Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr criticism goes 'too far' as Dean Huijsen leaps to defence of Barcelona and Real Madrid stars
Yamal & Vinicius criticism increases after dramatic Clasico
Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Madrid in October saw Yamal embroiled in clashes with Dani Carvajal and surrounded by controversy after the final whistle. The 18-year-old faced criticism for his conduct, while his personal life has also garnered much attention, having faced scrutiny over a birthday party controversy and much speculation surrounding his recently ended relationship with Nicki Nicole.
Meanwhile, much has been said of Vinicius Jr's visible anger after being substituted by Xabi Alonso in El Clasico, a moment that fuelled fresh doubts about his long-term future at the club amid reported tensions with the new Madrid boss. Huijsen, however, feels the media buzz that surrounds both players crosses the line as he leapt to the defence of both stars.
Huijsen defends Real Madrid and Barcelona stars
In an interview with Radio MARCA, Huijsen said: “Lamine is a normal kid, he’s 18 years old. Sometimes things get blown out of proportion. The same goes for Vinícius: he’s an incredible player and a really good guy, but when he does the smallest thing he gets criticised too much."
He added a direct message to the media: “If we deserve criticism, then criticise us, but many times it goes too far.”
The ex-Juventus and Roma defender addressed the intense spotlight he now lives under as a Madrid footballer, and said: “Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, it’s normal that there’s so much talk. I don’t read the press. I live my normal life, I go to training, I go home, and that’s it... I don't have a girlfriend. I only post football-related things on social media. Playing PlayStation is what relaxes me the most."
Young defender feels the pressure at the Bernabeu
Huijsen’s rapid rise in 2025 has been nothing short of remarkable. The 20-year-old joined Los Blancos in the summer after an impressive season in the Premier League with Bournemouth. He immediately became a key player under new coach Alonso, having started all 13 matches he has been available for across La Liga and the Champions League so far and becoming a regular in the starting XI for the national team under Luis de la Fuente.
Madrid, who sit at the top of La Liga with a refreshed squad under Alonso, continue to face huge expectations, and Huijsen has learned quickly what pressure looks like inside Valdebebas.
He also acknowledged what it means to have an off-day at Madrid: “At Real Madrid, if you have a bad game, it creates panic, but the season is long. You have to stay calm.”
This pressure is magnified for personalities like Vinicius Jr, whose every reaction is dissected. Yamal, meanwhile, is now navigating a similar reality at Barcelona, becoming a generational hope for club and country at just 18. Both players remain key to their clubs’ attacking identities, and Huijsen’s message suggests that even teammates recognise the media’s tendency to exaggerate narratives around them.
Spain push ahead without Yamal in decisive World Cup qualifiers
La Roja return to action with World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey this week, but without Yamal, who was withdrawn from the squad after undergoing invasive radiofrequency therapy to treat his ongoing pubalgia.
Huijsen shared his understanding of the Barcelona winger’s situation: “He has some discomfort and it’s normal for him to go home, I did it too.”
The teenager is expected to recover fully, but his absence means Spain will rely heavily on their emerging talents, Huijsen among them as they continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
