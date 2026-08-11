Lamine Yamal hosts star-studded 19th birthday bash before returning to Barcelona training following World Cup glory

Yamal has enjoyed what can only be described as a dream summer, cementing his status as one of the most influential young players in world football. Just days after turning 19 on July 13, the winger lifted the 2026 World Cup trophy with the Spanish national team, an achievement that follows his Euro 2024 success from just two years prior.

Having completed his international duties in spectacular fashion, the Barcelona starlet was granted a well-deserved period of rest before the grind of the domestic season begins again under the management of Hansi Flick.

The young attacker spent the bulk of his holiday in Colombia, where he was spotted soaking up the sun and engaging with local fans. However, the timing of his actual birthday coincided with his participation in the latter stages of the World Cup in North America, meaning his milestone 19th year had to be marked with a more formal celebration upon his return to Catalonia.