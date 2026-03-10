La Liga to bring in fully-automated offsides next season, president Javier Tebas confirms

Tebas was open about his dissatisfaction with existing tools, claiming that the term "semi-automated" implies a level of human intervention that the league prefers to avoid. The La Liga chief emphasised the goal of achieving a smooth, objective output with minimal manual calibration for video officials. The plan is for the fully automated offside to be implemented next year.

"We are implementing, we'll see if it's ready for next year, automatic offside," Tebas explained, as quoted by Marca. "Currently, there's semi-automatic, but I don't like 'semi'. It would involve putting a chip inside the ball, approved by FIFA, to detect when the ball is struck. This requires a special camera system in the stadiums. It would be an automatic offside system, eliminating the need for the famous frames. Approval is still pending, as is reviewing the different ball brands used in the leagues... it all needs to be coordinated. But it's one of the technological objectives we're setting for next season."