'It's a hoax!' - La Liga chief Javier Tebas unmoved by Real Madrid's supposed intentions of joining another European league over refereeing controversies
La Liga chief Javier Tebas rubbished Real Madrid's supposed intentions of joining another European league over refereeing controversies as a "hoax".
- Real Madrid frustrated with officiating in La Liga
- Contemplating joining another top-five league
- Tebas brushed aside such reports as false