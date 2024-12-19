LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls and top five MLS matches to watch in 2025 MLS season

MLS released its 2025 schedule and there will be plenty of intrigue around the league's 30th season

Well, that was quick. Just 12 days after the LA Galaxy hoisted the MLS Cup against the New York Red Bulls, the 2025 regular season - well, at least the schedule- is already upon us.

The season kicks off with plenty of must-watch moments. Lionel Messi makes his highly anticipated return on Feb. 22 with Javier Mascherano-led Inter Miami. The league's 30th anniversary celebrations will highlight marquee matchups, including an April 6 rematch of the league's inaugural game between the San Jose Earthquakes and D.C. United.

On July 12, the first two MLS Cup finalists, the LA Galaxy and D.C. United, will clash at Dignity Health Sports Park. This is a pivotal campaign for the North American top flight, with the World Cup less than two years out, MLS will be hoping to gain some traction from the world's biggest sporting even being held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

While the offseason is just beginning, with teams aiming to retool for the next campaign, here is an early look at the can't miss matches of 2025.