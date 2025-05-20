This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

LA Galaxy’s Marco Reus named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 14

Major League SoccerM. ReusLA GalaxyLos Angeles FC

The German attacker earned the honor after a brace for the Galaxy in their dramatic 2-2 draw against crosstown rivals LAFC

  • Reus scored an impressive brace in a 2-2 draw against LAFC
  • Award marks the first Player of the Matchday honor for Reus
  • German has had six goal contributions in his last five matches
