LA Galaxy reportedly move closer to landing Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes in major defensive upgrade

The LA Galaxy are in advanced talks to acquire Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes, according to a report from The Athletic. The proposed deal would reportedly exceed $1 million in General Allocation Money and include performance-based incentives, a valuation that reflects Glesnes’ standing as one of MLS’s top defenders.

    In advanced negotiations

    The proposed trade agreement between the clubs has been finalized, the New York Times reported, though personal terms between Glesnes and the Galaxy remain under discussion. The Norwegian defender has established himself as one of the league's elite center-backs during his six-year tenure with Philadelphia, culminating in a 2022 MLS Defender of the Year award and consecutive Best XI selections in 2022 and 2025.

    The framework of the trade reflects just how highly Glesnes is valued across Major League Soccer. Philadelphia are set to receive more than $1 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money, with additional performance-based incentives included.

  • Galaxy's strategic shift

    The potential acquisition represents a clear statement of intent from the Los Angeles Galaxy front office after a frustrating 2025 season that saw the defending champions finish near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The dramatic decline followed their triumphant 2024 campaign when they captured their record-extending fifth MLS Cup title. The Galaxy's defensive struggles were particularly evident throughout 2025, with the team conceding 66 goals across the regular season.

  • Galaxy poised for potential resurgence

    A significant factor in the Galaxy's 2025 struggles was the season-long absence of midfield maestro Riqui Puig, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament before the campaign began. The Spanish playmaker's anticipated return for the 2026 season, potentially paired with Glesnes anchoring the defense, provides a foundation for optimism among the Galaxy faithful.

    What's next for the Galaxy?

    This could be the first big move for the Galaxy in what should be a big offseason for the 2024 MLS Cup winners. They kick off their 2026 season by hosting NYCFC on Feb. 22. 

