Mixed messaging: LA Galaxy put their integrity on the line with Greg Vanney extension - but here's why it's a necessary gamble for MLS's most storied club

GOAL takes a look into why the LA Galaxy have made the bold choice to extend manager Greg Vanney's contract amid their winless start to 2025

LA Galaxy manager Greg Vanney admitted he was "uncomfortable" having a press conference after signing a multi-year contract extension with the club last week. He said it felt like a "selfish" moment, considering the 2024 MLS Cup champions are sitting at arguably the lowest point in club history: winless in 14-straight matches to begin the 2025 season.

“What I’m a little bit uncomfortable with is that … there’s a little bit of a spotlight on me that’s something positive,” Vanney said following the announcement. “Because I feel like, I feel guilty for that moment, when really in the moment, it should be about all of us fighting like MF-ers, if you will, to battle for the next one. It feels a little bit selfish to me.”

It’s been an unprecedented collapse from the reigning champions — the worst start to a season in league history, with just four points. And yet, the Galaxy doubled down on their belief in Greg Vanney — the man who led them to their first MLS Cup title in a decade last season — by handing him a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league. They did so at a time when fans were calling for his firing, criticism was mounting, and morale was at an all-time low.

Article continues below

By any measure, it’s unorthodox. A 14-game winless run — in any league, anywhere — is typically grounds for dismissal. Early in the season, there were a few justifications for a slow start: the club was barely three months removed from a championship, and the roster had been hit hard by turnover and injuries. Still, for the Galaxy to not only stay the course but commit to Vanney with a long-term extension amid real turmoil? It was an unprecedented move — and by all accounts, a bold one.

With this extension, LA is putting their credibility on the line. It knows that if this backfires, the fallout could be explosive.

They’ve gone all in. And while the criticism looms large, there are also understandable reasons why they chose this moment to show faith in their coach.

Vanney's resume speaks for itself - he's a two-time MLS Cup champion. He also has the backing of his players and the full belief of the team leaders to turn the ship around. And this contract extension? It's been in the works for a while, and general manager Will Kuntz wasn't going to back down on a promise.

GOAL digs in on why the team decided to make this bold choice...