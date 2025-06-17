Kylian Mbappe told he can win the Ballon d’Or five times as Sergio Ramos backs Real Madrid star over Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha despite lack of major trophies
Kylian Mbappe's former team-mate Sergio Ramos backs the Real Madrid star to clinch the Ballon d'Or this year ahead of more favourable candidates.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ramos lays down the verdict on Ballon d'Or
- Wants Mbappe to take home the accolade this year
- Believes Frenchman will win it multiple times