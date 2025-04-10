MbappeGetty Images
Richie Mills

Kylian Mbappe goes to war with PSG! Real Madrid star demands French giants be ELIMINATED from Champions League as legal battle over €55m in unpaid wages continues

Kylian Mbappe's lawyers reportedly want UEFA to strip Paris Saint-Germain of their Champions League license over €55 million in unpaid wages.

  • Mbappe wants €55m in unpaid PSG wages
  • Madrid star's lawyers "go on the attack"
  • Want French side's UCL license stripped
