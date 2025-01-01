Kylian Mbappe reveals which Vinicius Junior trait he admires most as Real Madrid winger ends 2024 by scooping another prestigious individual award
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has opened up on which trait of Vinicius Junior he admires the most as the Brazilian picked up another prestigious trophy.
- Mbappe continues finding his feet at Real Madrid
- Vinicius wins yet another prestigious award
- Mbappe praises Vinicius' humility at Real Madrid