Kylian Mbappe sent 'sacrifices take their toll' warning by Real Madrid legend Luis Figo amid injury struggles
Injury cloud hangs over Mbappe
Mbappe has enjoyed another prolific campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, proving himself as the most decisive player in the current Real Madrid squad. With an incredible haul of 38 goals across all competitions, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has cemented his status as the club's leading marksman. However, a significant injury cloud now hangs over the 27-year-old that threatens to derail his season.
The France international missed Real's defeat against Osasuna on February with what was initially described as a sprained left knee. Alarmingly, subsequent reports have suggested the damage could be more severe, with fears of a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament. While the club remains publicly optimistic about having their talisman back for the pivotal Champions League round of 16 tie against Manchester City, the medical reality suggests a dangerous balancing act between glory and long-term health.
Figo reflects on personal injury mistakes
The situation has prompted Real Madrid icon Figo to weigh in, offering a stern word of caution based on his own legendary career in the Spanish capital. Speaking in his role as an ambassador for Betfair, the Portuguese great emphasized that the final decision must rest on the player's internal feeling rather than external pressure to perform on the biggest stage. Figo suggested that rushing back frequently carries a heavy price that players often don't realize until it is too late.
"Mbappé’s injury is really a matter of seeing, on a personal level, what the player truly feels. Whether he can take the risk or not, and if by taking that risk he might suffer worse consequences… In my case, on some occasions, I pushed myself and it didn’t go so well, but it was always because I wanted to be present on the pitch… Afterwards, those sacrifices take their toll," Figo said, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
Madrid medical room remains crowded
The warning comes at a sensitive time for Real, who have seen their squad depth decimated by a series of high-profile injuries. Unlike previous campaigns where fitness issues were manageable, the current season has seen long-term absences for Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, while Rodrygo Goes recently suffered a season-ending ACL and meniscus injury. The frequency of these serious ailments has led to scrutiny regarding the club's physical preparation and the staggering workload placed on elite stars.
Despite the grim injury list, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has attempted to maintain a positive outlook regarding his star forward. The coach recently indicated that Mbappe could potentially return by mid-March, a timeline that would see him available for the business end of the season. However, any potential relapse would not only end his domestic campaign but could also jeopardize his participation in the 2026 World Cup, putting both club and country on high alert.
What comes next?
The recurring nature of these injuries has forced the club to address growing concerns from the fanbase regarding the efficiency of their medical department. With stars like Jude Bellingham also requiring specialist attention, the club’s hierarchy has had to step in to manage player welfare. To curb speculation of internal friction, Arbeloa has clarified that seeking external expertise was a proactive step taken by the institution to ensure the best possible care for their primary assets.
For now, all eyes remain on Mbappe's knee as Madrid fans wait to see if their star man will heed the warnings of the legends who came before him. Real will have to make do without their star man again when they take in a trip to Celta Vigo for their next La Liga fixture on Friday night.
