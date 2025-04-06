Kylian Mbappe reveals how 'idols' Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane inspired him to make 'dream' Real Madrid move - and explains why he didn't join Spanish giants at the age of 13
Kylian Mbappe has revealed that his 'idols' Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane inspired his dream to move to Real Madrid.
- Mbappe signed for Real Madrid last summer
- Move had long been a dream
- Frenchman discusses 'idols' Ronaldo and Zidane