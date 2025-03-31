Can Kylian Mbappe become Real Madrid royalty? Carlo Ancelotti backs attacker to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Santiago Bernabeu after French superstar matched CR7 goal record K. Mbappe C. Ronaldo Real Madrid LaLiga C. Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Kylian Mbappe can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Real Madrid after the French superstar matched CR7's goal record.