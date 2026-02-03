Kylian Mbappe mocked by Barcelona president Joan Laporta over last-gasp penalty in Real Madrid's win against Rayo Vallecano

The fragile truce between Spain’s two footballing superpowers appears to have been shattered completely following Real Madrid’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the weekend. With the scores locked at 1-1 and the clock ticking deep into stoppage time, the European champions were awarded a contentious penalty when Brahim Díaz went down in the box.

Mbappe stepped up to convert the spot-kick, securing three vital points for new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, but the decision has drawn derision from the Camp Nou. Laporta has since been overheard openly mocking the incident while speaking with colleagues.

The Barca supremo was asked if he for his thoughts on Madrid's decisive penalty and simply uttered the word "dive" as he chuckled.