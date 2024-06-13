Kylian Mbappe France 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe misses France training as Euro 2024 favourites hit by flu virus ahead of opener against Austria

Kylian MbappeFranceEuropean ChampionshipAustria vs FranceAustria

Kylian Mbappe skipped France training on Thursday with Les Bleus hit by a flu virus ahead of the start of the tournament.

  • Mbappe & Coman missed France training
  • A flu virus has hit the French camp
  • Deschamps confident of delivering silverware in Germany
