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Yosua Arya

'No player was better than me!' - Kylian Mbappe makes bold Ballon d'Or claim despite trophyless season at Real Madrid

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe insists he is the rightful winner of this year's Ballon d'Or, despite enduring a trophyless season with Real Madrid and suffering a World Cup semi-final exit with France. The prolific forward believes his individual goalscoring heroics and record-breaking international feats set him apart from his rivals.

  • Mbappe stakes claim for Ballon d'Or honour

    Mbappe believes he remains the outstanding candidate for the Ballon d'Or, even after finishing the season without any major silverware. The French forward endured a frustrating campaign on a collective level, failing to lift a trophy with Madrid.

    His international aspirations also fell short on the biggest stage. France reached the World Cup semi-finals but suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of eventual champions Spain, leaving Mbappe empty-handed for the year. Despite this lack of team success, the attacker remains adamant that his individual performances warrant the highest accolade in world football.

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    'No player was better than me'

    Speaking to France Football, Mbappe offered a robust defence of his personal campaign. He stressed that the Ballon d'Or is ultimately an individual prize, rather than a direct reflection of team honours.

    "I believe I can win ​it this year," Mbappe declared. "It’s one of my goals, and a short-term one at that," Mbappe said. "People say ​I didn’t win a trophy (for club or country), but it’s an individual award. I’ve never ⁠seen a Ballon d’Or winner elected unanimously. Has anyone ever won with 100% of the vote? That means there’s always ​someone who thought the winner didn’t deserve it.

    "There was no player better than me. We ‌were talking ⁠about achievements. To score that many goals in the major competitions, where all the great players are, and of course at the World Cup, the biggest event, to become the competition’s all-time leading scorer - throughout my holidays, that was all people talked to me about."

  • Surpassing Messi on the global stage

    Mbappe’s immense confidence stems from a remarkable individual goalscoring return. He netted 15 times in the Champions League and added 25 goals in Liga to carry Real Madrid's attack.

    However, it was his exploits at the World Cup that truly defined his year. The forward took his all-time tournament tally to 22 goals, remarkably surpassing Lionel Messi to become the competition's all-time leading scorer.

    "My idea of the Ballon d’Or comes from the Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo era - you don’t give it to ordinary players, you give it ​to players who are different," he explained. "I think I did things that were different this year, so I believe I ​can win it."

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    Awaiting the final Ballon d'Or verdict

    It remains to be seen if the voting panel will share his perspective. Until the winner is announced, Mbappe will continue to lead the line for Madrid as they aim to end their wait for silverware this season.

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