'I didn't show it enough' - Kylian Mbappe make surprise PSG admission after blockbuster Real Madrid transfer

AFPSoham Mukherjee'I didn't show it enough' - Kylian Mbappe make surprise PSG admission after blockbuster Real Madrid transferK. MbappeReal MadridLaLigaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Kylian Mbappe admitted that it was an "honour" for him to play at Paris Saint-Germain but couldn't resist a "dream" transfer to Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe forced his way out of PSGJoined Real as a free agent last summerForward admitted he left Paris only to realise his dreamFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱