Kylian Mbappe makes Lionel Messi goal prediction as France superstar reacts to taking all-time record from Argentine GOAT

Mbappe has no doubt that Messi will score for Argentina against Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final to reclaim his record as the competition’s most prolific player ever. France’s captain claimed that remarkable record for himself on Saturday with a brace against England in a mad-cap third-place playoff.

Messi can boast 21 on soccer’s grandest stage but still has one more match to edge his way back into top spot. "Leo, he scores all the time. Tomorrow he will score, for sure,” Mbappe told Fox Sports.