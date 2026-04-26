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How serious is Kylian Mbappe’s injury? Real Madrid receive ‘good’ update but are still sweating on French forward’s left hamstring
Positive signs from initial scan
Mbappe and Real Madrid have received some tentatively positive news following the striker's withdrawal during his landmark 100th appearance for the club. The former Paris Saint-Germain star sent shockwaves through the Bernabeu when he requested a substitution in the closing stages of the clash against Real Betis, sparking immediate fears over his availability for the season's climax.
However, early medical assessments suggest the damage might not be as severe as first feared. DAZN journalist Sergio Quirante claimed on X that the player has already visited the clinic, stating: “Mbappe underwent an ultrasound this morning to assess the severity of the discomfort in his left hamstring. The result came back good, but he will still undergo another check on Monday with an MRI.”
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Clasico and World Cup concerns remain
Despite the positive result from the scan, the Frenchman is by no means in the clear. Real Madrid are practically out of the title race, trailing Barcelona by a mammoth 11 points with only five games remaining, but the timing of the injury is particularly cruel with El Clasico on May 10 just around the corner. Losing their talisman for such a high-profile fixture would be a bitter blow for manager Alvaro Arbeloa.
The concern extends far beyond the Spanish capital, with France fans holding their breath ahead of this summer's World Cup in North America. Mbappe, who has been in sensational form with 41 goals this term, is the linchpin of Didier Deschamps' side. Any long-term absence would be catastrophic for Les Bleus as they prepare to face Senegal in their opening group game on June 16.
Arbeloa waits on medical evolution
Speaking after the frustrating 1-1 draw against Betis, which saw Madrid concede a 94th-minute equaliser to Hector Bellerin, Arbeloa was unable to provide a definitive timeline for his star man's return. The manager noted that the decision to substitute Mbappe was a reactive one based on the player's physical sensations on the pitch.
“I have no idea [what's wrong with Mbappe],” Arbeloa told reporters. “He felt some discomfort. We'll see how he evolves over the next few days.” The player reportedly walked past the dugout and straight to the dressing room.
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Madrid's mounting injury list
The potential loss of Mbappe adds to a growing list of headaches for the Madrid hierarchy. With Rodrygo already ruled out of the World Cup due to a serious knee injury, the Bernabeu outfit are seeing their attacking options depleted at a critical juncture.
While the MRI on Monday will provide the final verdict, it is highly likely that Mbappe will be rested for the upcoming match against Espanyol on May 3. The club's medical staff will be working around the clock to ensure he can at least play some part in the final weeks of the campaign without jeopardising his chances of leading France on the world stage this summer.