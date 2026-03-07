Getty/ GOAL
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe 'spotted' cosying up to Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Paris as romance rumours intensify
Parisian rendezvous for Madrid star?
While his Real Madrid team-mates were battling for points in La Liga, Mbappe was reportedly seen enjoying the sights of Paris alongside Spanish screen star Ester. The French international is currently recovering from a complex knee sprain, but his off-field activities have quickly become the talk of both Madrid and the fashion capital.
Social media went into overdrive after images surfaced from the account AQABABE, appearing to show the pair cosying up. Despite the grainy nature of the footage, the sightings have added significant weight to the ongoing speculation regarding their relationship status.
Romance rumours reaching boiling point
This does not appear to be a fleeting encounter between the athlete and the 'Elite' star. Reports suggest that the pair were also seen together on February 25 in Madrid. During that evening, they reportedly met for drinks at the rooftop bar of the Pullman Hotel. The sightings have continued in Paris, where more photographs have surfaced showing the potential couple at a restaurant offering stunning views of the Eiffel Tower. Exposito, who has a massive following on social media, shared a glimpse of the evening on her Instagram profile, though she carefully cropped the image so her companion’s face remained hidden from her 2.4 million followers.
Paris Fashion Week meetings
The primary reason for Exposito’s presence in the City of Light is her invitation to Le Grand Diner du Louvre. This exclusive gala, which hosts over 300 international VIP guests, is considered one of the most prestigious events on the Paris Fashion Week calendar. It seems she took the opportunity to balance her professional commitments with personal time spent alongside the Madrid superstar.
While the evidence continues to mount, neither the French international nor the Spanish actress has officially confirmed their relationship status. Despite the lack of a public statement, the consistent sightings and the nature of the photographs suggest a connection between the two. In this instance, the repeated meetings in different European capitals suggest that these encounters are far more than a simple coincidence.
- Getty
Fitness race ahead of crucial fixtures
Despite his personal life being in the spotlight, Mbappe's focus remains on recovering from his injury and getting back to peak physical condition as Madrid enter a crucial phase of the season. The World Cup winner is reportedly targeting a return to action when Los Blancos face Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on March 17.
Advertisement