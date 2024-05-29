Kylian Mbappe Christian PulisicGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Final twist in Kylian Mbappe saga? Departing PSG star declares himself open to AC Milan transfer as he admits to regularly watching Christian Pulisic & Co - despite being bound for Real Madrid

Kylian MbappeReal MadridTransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1AC MilanSerie ALaLiga

Kylian Mbappe declared himself open to AC Milan transfer as he admitted to watching Christian Pulisic & Co - despite being bound for Real Madrid.

  • Mbappe admits to being an AC Milan fan
  • Regularly follows the Rossoneri
  • Remains open to a Serie A transfer in the future
