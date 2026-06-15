'I'm ready to do things right' - Kylian Mbappe admits he needs to 'take another step forward defensively' for France to win 2026 World Cup

The Real Madrid superstar has sensationally admitted that he needs to transform his playing style to lead France to 2026 World Cup glory. Speaking ahead of his side's Group I opener against Senegal, Mbappe addressed the long-standing criticism regarding his work rate when the opposition has the ball.

The forward is fully aware that for Didier Deschamps' side to navigate an expanded 48-team tournament, every player must contribute to the defensive shift. Answering questions asked by his brother Ethan, Mbappe said in an interview with Le Parisien: "I need to take another step forward defensively. I'm ready to do things right because I want the World Cup at all costs! We often talk about this because he defends a lot, a lot more than I do. But it's good that people are highlighting this aspect. I've always been demanding of myself, and I think I need to take another step forward in that area. It's something that's important for teams, and I think I have to do it."