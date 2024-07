Kylian Mbappe buys his own team! Real Madrid star becomes one of Europe's youngest club owners as he purchases majority stake in Ligue 2 side Caen in €20m deal Kylian MbappeReal MadridLaLigaCaenLigue 2

Kylian Mbappe will become majority owner of a professional football club at the age of just 25 after striking a deal for Caen.