Revealed: Kylian Mbappe's imminent arrival at Real Madrid could have a knock-on effect on Endrick's immediate future as Palmeiras cling on Kylian MbappeReal MadridTransfersLaLigaSerie APalmeiras

Palmeiras will try to take advantage of Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid by extending Endrick's stay at the Brazilian club, GOAL understands.