'I wish nobody to live that' - Kylian Mbappe admits he hasn't had 'an easy situation' at PSG & 'can't wait' to join new club ahead of expected Real Madrid transfer
Kylian Mbappe "can't wait" to join his new club ahead of an expected Real Madrid transfer, while admitting it's not been easy at Paris Saint-Germain.
- Mbappe set for PSG summer exit
- Excited ahead of touted Real Madrid move
- Admits not been easy at times at French side