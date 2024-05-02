Kyle Walker's mistress Lauryn Goodman to be blocked from getting close to England squad at Euro 2024 as Three Lions bosses attempt to stop her purchasing tickets after threatening to travel with Man City star's son Kyle WalkerEnglandShowbizEuropean ChampionshipManchester City

Lauryn Goodman, the mistress of Manchester City star Kyle Walker, will reportedly be blocked from acquiring Euro 2024 tickets down official channels.