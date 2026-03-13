Goal.com
Kyle Walker England 2025Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard get overlooked as Kyle Walker reveals his top five England team-mates after announcing international retirement

Kyle Walker has ended his long and successful career with England, during which he earned 96 caps and played in five major tournaments. The veteran defender, who played in two European Championship finals, has now named the five best players he played with for the Three Lions. Walker chose a list that shows how well things have gone in the modern era under Gareth Southgate, even though he played with members of the "Golden Generation".

  • End of an era for a Three Lions mainstay

    Walker officially announced his retirement from international football this week, bringing a 15-year odyssey with the national team to a close. Since making his senior debut in 2011, the defender has been a foundational piece of the squad's resurgence, playing a pivotal role in the runs to the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, as well as the 2018 World Cup semi-final. Having shared the pitch with a vast array of talent across different eras - from the tail end of the Gerrard and Lampard years to the current crop of stars - Walker’s selection offers a special perspective on the players he believes were most influential during England's most consistent period of success.

  • Slovakia v England - Group B: UEFA Euro 2016Getty Images Sport

    The defensive bedrock and elite finishers

    When tasked with narrowing his team-mates down to a final five, Walker prioritised longevity and tournament impact. "The top five England players that I played with, in no particular order? Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane, for sure," Walker told England Football. He then turned his focus to the defensive unit that defined the Southgate era, adding: "I think John Stones has got to be in there, so I'm going to put John and Harry Maguire both in, because I think they've been a rock in the defence for all the best tournaments when we've obviously gone and achieved great things." For his final spot, he chose a specialist: "Jordan Pickford has been unbelievable too, so I think as he's a keeper, I’d put Jordan in there."

  • Overlooking the Golden Generation legends

    Walker’s list is notable for the omission of iconic midfielders. While acknowledging their legendary status, the 35-year-old explained that timing played a significant role in his decision. "I played with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, but I don’t think I got their best years when I was coming through," he mused. He also highlighted Raheem Sterling as an unsung hero of the national setup, noting that the winger "gets overlooked a lot for what he's done for English football." Ultimately, Walker credited his manager for the culture shift: "First and foremost, at the top of that list, is Gareth Southgate... What he's done for this country is nothing short of genius."

  • Manchester City v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A transition for club and country

    As Burnley faces the challenges of the current campaign, Walker will focus on his domestic duties after his international career ends. His departure leaves a leadership void in the England dressing room, especially as the team launches a new tactical strategy for the 2026 World Cup. The veteran's retirement continues the phasing out of the experienced core that reached two European finals. Walker's workload is reduced during international breaks, but England must quickly develop younger full-backs like Rico Lewis to replace his recovery pace and defensive reliability for over a decade.

