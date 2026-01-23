Kobbie Mainoo wins! Man Utd WILL grant new contract to homegrown midfielder after outlasting Ruben Amorim

Reins in Manchester have, however, been passed to interim boss Michael Carrick, and he has welcomed Mainoo back in from the cold. A full 90-minute outing was enjoyed in an impressive 2-0 derby victory over arch-rivals Manchester City.

According to the Daily Mail, United are now “prepared to return to contract talks” with Mainoo. Any departure discussions have been “shelved”, with the plan being to keep a home-grown star in Manchester.

It is said that a new deal for Mainoo was agreed last year, but Amorim refused to sanction it. There are just 18 months left to run on his current terms - although that agreement does include the option for a further year through to 2028.

Amorim was frequently asked about his handling of Mainoo, with many being left surprised by the decision to overlook an exciting talent. The midfielder’s own brother, Jordan, took to wearing a t-shirt to games that sported the slogan: “Free Kobbie Mainoo”.

