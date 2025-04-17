'He just killed James Maddison!' - Tottenham fans horrified by nasty injury to Spurs star as Premier League side left wondering Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper didn't get sent off for 'insane' challenge J. Maddison Tottenham Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League

Tottenham's James Maddison suffered an injury after he was wiped out by Kaua Santos, and fans can't believe the goalkeeper wasn't sent off.