Ousmane Dembele reveals the incredible nicknames PSG stars have given Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia has quickly established himself as a vital figure at PSG following his high-profile move from Napoli. His impressive performances have already earned him several flattering monikers from his new colleagues.

Speaking in a joint interview with Kvaratskhelia and Fabian Ruiz for The Athletic, Dembele shed light on the Georgian's status within the squad. The French forward took the opportunity to pay a glowing tribute to his fellow attacker.