How Bradley Barcola's €145m Liverpool transfer RUINED Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's PSG form

Barcola left the French capital this summer, completing a massive €145 million transfer to Liverpool. PSG quickly anticipated this movement, recruiting highly-rated youngster Mika Godts to reinforce the left side of their attack.

However, the transition has proved far more complicated than expected for the reigning European champions. The immense squad repercussions of Barcola's blockbuster departure to Anfield are now being felt across the pitch, but, as per Football365, they have taken a particularly heavy toll on the output of one man: Kvaratskhelia.