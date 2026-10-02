Kevin De Bruyne turns back the clock! Belgian maestro shines with two goals in dominant win over Turkey

Age is evidently just a number for De Bruyne, who orchestrated a tactical dismantling of Turkey on Friday night. Playing at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium, the 35-year-old midfielder showed no signs of slowing down, dictating the tempo of the UEFA Nations League A clash from the opening whistle.

Belgium entered the match knowing they needed a strong result to maintain their standing in the group, and their captain delivered with a vintage display of precision and power. The breakthrough came as early as the 10th minute. De Bruyne showcased his trademark balance and vision, gliding past a defender on the edge of the area before choosing the perfect moment to strike. He accurately rolled the ball into the bottom-left corner, leaving the Turkish goalkeeper with no chance of a recovery.

The Italian tactician Vincenzo Montella tried to rally his troops, but Turkey struggled to find a rhythm against a disciplined Belgian defensive unit. Despite having talents like Arda Guler and Baris Alper Yilmaz in the starting lineup, the visitors found it difficult to breach the Belgian lines.