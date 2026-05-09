Keinan Davis accuses Cagliari player of 'cowardly racist' insult as Udinese team-mate says opponent should 'never step onto the pitch again'

The incident occurred during the final stages of the match between Cagliari and Udinese, an encounter that was otherwise devoid of significant league standing implications. Davis reportedly lost his composure and demanded the referee intervene after hearing what he described as intolerable language coming from an opponent rather than the stands. Though he was initially shown a yellow card for his protests, the booking was reportedly rescinded once the official understood the nature of the complaint.

Taking to social media to voice his outrage, Davis did not hold back in naming the individual he believes targeted him. “This racist coward today me called monkey during the game. I hope that Serie A does something on this, but we'll see,” the forward stated. The club note from Udinese subsequently expressed their "utmost solidarity and full support" for the player following the "shameful" events.