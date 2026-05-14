Katie McCabe's 11-year Arsenal spell to end as Gunners confirm summer exit for Ireland star

Arsenal have officially announced that McCabe will leave the club at the end of the current season, ending a trophy-laden era that spanned more than a decade. The 30-year-old joined the Gunners in December 2015 from Shelbourne as a promising young talent and will depart as a genuine icon, having clocked up 305 appearances and 37 goals for the side.

Director of women’s football Clare Wheatley paid a glowing tribute to the departing star, stating: “Over more than a decade at Arsenal, Katie has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history and success of our football club. Katie has led with passion and commitment, giving everything for the badge and forging a special bond with our supporters. She departs as a club legend and we are so proud of our shared journey together.”