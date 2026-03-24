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Kate Scott's husband Malik offers to help Thierry Henry make boxing debut - but Deontay Wilder's former trainer rules out Roy Keane link-up
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Henry's fighting potential and physique
Henry has long been hailed for his athleticism on the pitch, but his recent physical transformation has caught the eye of those in the combat sports world. The former World Cup winner has adopted a disciplined lifestyle centered on a strict diet, even cutting out sugar to maintain an elite level of fitness well into retirement. This dedication hasn't gone unnoticed by Malik, the former trainer of heavyweight knockout artist Wilder. Scott believes that Henry’s transition from the football pitch to the squared circle would be seamless due to the Frenchman's mental fortitude and discipline regarding his health.
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A 'Superman' offer for the Arsenal legend
The bond between the pair extends beyond professional admiration, with Scott revealing a deep personal connection that saw Henry FaceTime him ahead of his wedding to Kate, who works alongside the Frenchman on CBS Sports' Champions League show. This relationship has led Scott to offer his world-class coaching services should Henry ever decide to lace up the gloves.
Speaking to Action Network, Scott said: "Should Thierry Henry with his new physique consider a boxing match? Absolutely, because, even minus the figure, he had the tough mental fortitude, what it takes to be someone to compete at a high level. When you look at his new physique, when I talk to him about it, he lets me know that he's cut down on sugar. That's what it's really dedicated to. He also wants everyone to basically cut down on sugar.
"I just was having a conversation with him about it the other day, and he's like, 'Malik, just try it for a month, for two, and before you knew it, you'll be feeling better.' And he's just really on it. And it's paid dividends for him, because you see his physique, he's in shape. And I believe that with his mental strength and everything he had to overcome to be who he is today, that's what it would take to become a fighter, and I believe Henry has those qualities to do that. Not just in boxing, but any sport that he would have chosen. If Thierry Henry was interested in doing something with boxing, and he needed my help, I would be here for him, faster than Superman changes clothes. Definitely, I would do that and help him out with that.
The door is closed for Keane
While the door is wide open for Henry, Scott has no intention of welcoming Keane into his camp. The prospect of a potential exhibition between the Manchester United icon and former world champion Carl Froch is of no interest to Scott.
"I only care about high-level boxing. If I was to talk to my wife about it, she only wants me doing high-level boxing. Now that I'm a married man, I consider everything, not just for myself, but also what my wife is comfortable with," he said. "What my wife is comfortable with is me training fighters at the higher level, not training celebrities, or other sportsmen at the high level."
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Ambitions for the Hall of Fame
Scott is currently focused on cementing his legacy as one of the greats in the corner. Having already worked at the pinnacle of the heavyweight division, his sights are set on the Hall of Fame rather than the spectacle of crossover bouts. The trainer concluded: "She [Kate] understands my passion and how serious I am about coaching, and someday becoming a Hall of Fame trainer, someday being considered a great coach."