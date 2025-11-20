Getty Images Entertainment
Kate Abdo and Co. in the UK?! Paramount Plus wins rights to Champions League from 2027 to 2031 and opens door to Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, and Gareth Bale presenting games
Paramount+ set to takeover UK
According to The Telegraph, Paramount+ has committed a substantial financial package to secure the rights, outbidding powerful rivals and positioning itself as the next major player in European football coverage. The company delivered a “knockout” offer, believed to be significantly higher than the competition. The decision, which spans six seasons, aligns the UK broadcast strategy with Paramount’s operations in the United States, where its affiliate CBS Sports already hosts the Champions League with presenters like Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, and Jamie Carragher. That star-studded team may now extend their presence to British screens as part of a seamless international expansion.
TNT Sports’ decade of Champions League coverage draws to a close
It is a major turning point for TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, which first acquired the rights in 2013 through an enormous £897 million deal that prised them away from Sky Sports. The partnership began with the 2015–16 season and grew to include coverage of the Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. However, TNT saw its exclusivity diminish in 2022 when Amazon Prime entered the fray, picking up one game per week. Now, in just two years’ time, TNT’s association with UEFA club competitions will end completely. Despite this setback, the broadcaster still holds the rights to several domestic properties, including the Premier League until 2029 and a four-year FA Cup contract secured last year that guarantees extensive third-round coverage.
Although Paramount+ has emerged victorious in this bidding war, the development places yet another financial burden on viewers already juggling subscriptions to Sky Sports, TNT, Amazon, and DAZN. With the fragmentation of sports rights accelerating, British fans may soon find themselves paying more than ever to follow Europe’s top clubs. However, there is a silver lining as The Telegraph reports that Paramount intends to air a selection of matches for free through Channel 5, its UK terrestrial network. This strategy mirrors its approach in other territories and could soften the blow for supporters reluctant to pay for yet another streaming platform.
Streaming giants Netflix and Disney+ also tested the waters
Although Paramount came out on top, the race was far from one-sided. Both Netflix and Disney+ reportedly explored bids, especially after Netflix’s breakout success with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing spectacle last year. That event drew an extraordinary audience of more than 100 million viewers, convincing the streaming pioneer to continue experimenting with live sports. Its latest splash, broadcasting Paul vs. Anthony Joshua this week, suggests Netflix’s ambition in the sports market remains strong, even if it fell short here. The scale of Paramount’s investment reflects the soaring value of Europe’s top football competitions. The current set of Champions League rights is estimated at close to £3 billion per season, highlighting just how fiercely broadcasters compete for a slice of the action. UEFA’s revamped tournament format, which launched in 2024, might be a factor in driving the value even higher.
What happens to the Super League?
While the broadcast landscape transforms, UEFA is simultaneously working through another massive development, which is a renewed proposal for a European Super League. According to Mundo Deportivo, a confidential eight-month negotiation process has been underway involving UEFA, A22 Sports Management (the Super League’s backers), and powerhouse clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid. The discussions aim to bring an end to years of conflict by reshaping the structure of elite European competitions in a way that satisfies all parties. The most groundbreaking element of the proposal may be its broadcasting model. The Super League concept introduces UNIFY, a global streaming service offering both free, ad-supported broadcasts and premium paid options. Designed to give worldwide supporters unrestricted access to every match, UNIFY marks a radical departure from the existing broadcasting service.
With Paramount+ preparing its UK takeover and UEFA weighing fundamental structural changes to European football, the mid-2020s are shaping up to be an era of profound change. How these developments intersect, and whether the new Super League format might redefine the broadcasting landscape once again, remains an open question.
