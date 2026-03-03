Karim Adeyemi stalls on new Borussia Dortmund contract as Man Utd target eyes dream move to Premier League

While the contract saga grinds on, Adeyemi’s off-field activities have also drawn scrutiny from the Dortmund leadership. An appearance in a music video for his wife, the rapper Loredana, reportedly took club officials by surprise. This lack of communication has led to internal irritation, particularly as the video featured lyrics comparing the player’s market value to that of former BVB sensation Erling Haaland. The club is reportedly questioning whether Adeyemi’s focus is entirely on the pitch during a period where his form has significantly dipped, leading to concerns about his professional consistency and overall standing in the squad.

Despite the friction, Adeyemi has been quick to dismiss suggestions that his personal life is the driving force behind a potential transfer. Addressing the rumours, he stated: “What you read in the media isn’t always accurate. My focus is here. I’ve never said I feel uncomfortable or anything like that.” He further emphasised his competitive drive, adding: “My goal has always been to compete at the very top. Nevertheless, I'm not going to make any bold pronouncements about other teams. We're focusing on ourselves, doing our own thing. If it works out well in the end, great. We have to stay true to ourselves, perform well, win games – and then we'll see where we stand. I have a clear goal – and I'll announce it again every year as long as I play here.”