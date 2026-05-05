Karim Adeyemi backed to become 'truly great' player as Borussia Dortmund coach denies strained relationship with attacker

Kovac has firmly dismissed reports suggesting a fractured relationship with Adeyemi, instead choosing to highlight the immense potential of the German international, who has scored 10 goals and made five assists in 37 matches this season.

The discussion around Adeyemi's future comes at a time when top English clubs are reportedly circling, with rumours suggesting that Manchester United and Newcastle could be interested in a deal. However, internal discussions at Dortmund are currently focused on stability and growth under Kovac's leadership.

"I firmly assume that he can become a truly great footballer if he adjusts certain things. But for that, he has to believe me a little more. He has to work on his accuracy, his meticulousness. He has been given huge talent, now it's about work, changing details and nuances that will move him forward. To do that, he has to use every minute of training," Kovac said.